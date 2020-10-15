Army of Sass is closing its doors on Dec. 31, 2020, but a new project is underway

Photo: Contributed

Dance lovers will have to strut their stuff at another business come 2021. Army of Sass (AOS) is closing not just in Penticton, but as a whole program.

“Army of Sass is a national program, so the whole entire company is closing,” Nadine Wilson, Licensee and master instructor of AOS in Penticton said.

There will be no more licensing and programming available through the company.

“I think it was just time, talking to the CEO she was just seeing the natural evolution of the way things are. It was just time to gracefully close the chapter.”

The website stated that the decision to retire the AOS Licensing Program was clear and their leaders were ready to choose what’s next.

“It's so bittersweet – personally myself, I've been in Army of Sass since the very first day, the CEO of the company was my dance teacher when I was 16 years old and I was trained to be a teacher at 19,” Wilson said.

But times were also tough on the company with COVID-19, which also contributed to the decision.

“It was tough on everybody, because we're based around our performances and our shows.”

But Wilson added the support from the community has been 'wild' after making the announcement on Wednesday. Her program is entirely full for the remaining classes.

“We just want all our students to know that we are celebrating on the way out. We don't want anyone to think we're pretty much closed now, we're going right 'til the end of the year.”

And the class model won’t be completely disappearing either. Wilson will be launching her own community that has the spirit of AOS, which will be announced on Dec. 15.

“It's exciting at the same time because we're still moving forward, we're not going anywhere. We're going to be able to keep the community that we already have and I'll just be rebranding entirely and creating something that's a little more tailored to where my morals lay and what's needed for Penticton.”

The fall session will run until the end of the year and Wilson plans to launch in 2021.

“We're keeping things under wraps, with little hints along the way.”

More information on the closure can be found on their website or through email at [email protected]