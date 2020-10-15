Multiple vehicle collision closes Penticton’s Riverside Starbucks drive-thru when driver goes rogue

Photo: Casey Richardson

A multi-vehicle collision at the Riverside Plaza Starbucks briefly closed the drive thru, being blocked by two vehicles early Thursday afternoon.

According to the driver in the first vehicle hit by a rogue driver, Aaron Baisarowicz, noticed the car in the lane next to him driving weirdly when he was heading north along Highway 97 on Eckhardt Avenue.

“I noticed the girl in front of me was planning on turning across my lane. It looked like she was just going to drive right in front of me and I was like that girl was going to hit me and sure enough she drove right into the side of my van.”

He then tried to swerve to get out the other driver's way but was left trying to get control of his car after the front tire had been taken out. Then when he got control, looked back at the incident in his rear view to see her car still going.

“Her airbags had been deployed. I don't know what happened with her but she completely lost control of her car,” Baisarowicz said. “It was somehow shifted into reverse with the full throttle spinning backwards out of control, back and forth across the highway.”

Then Baisarowicz said the driver went careening across the grass into the Starbucks drive thru and ended up backing into another car.

That’s when the car finally stopped. Baisarowicz saw the fire department pull her out of her car and that she was responding and coherent.

Afterwards, multiple people that were taken for medical checkups from the incident. The extent of injuries is currently unknown according to acting captain Curtis Gibbons with the Penticton Fire Department.

The accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. and Penticton fire department were on scene until 1:34 p.m., traffic was slowed in the area but not stopped.

The rogue driver's car and Baisarowicz were towed away from the scene.

Baisarowicz said he was pretty stiff and shaken from the incident and spent the afternoon calling customers since his van is down and he won't be able to work.