Feature film needs background actors in Penticton at Skaha Lake Park

Photo: Pixabay

The upcoming feature film Change of Pace is shooting in Penticton and is in need of extras for a scene immediately on Thursday.

The movie is currently shooting its running race scene at Skaha Lake Park and wants more fans in the background.

Crew is asking people to come down immediately and to please wear neutral colours, no black clothing, without any logos. Also asking for people to bring masks if they have them.

Check in for interested participants is down at Skaha Lake Park and they are filming until sunset.