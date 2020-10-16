Meet Boundary-Similkameen's NDP MLA candidate

Casey Richardson

Castanet South Okanagan is conducting a brief "Meet your Candidate" interview with major MLA candidates from the Boundary-Similkameen riding. Watch for one each morning this week.

Roly Russell described himself as a champion and advocate for the community, focused on people over politics.

“I’m willing to fight for people, even if that gets me in a little bit of trouble,” Russell said during a Zoom chat with Castanet on Thursday.

“I decided to throw my hat in the provincial ring because I wanted to make more positive change for our rural riding.”

He has served on the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary board since 2013, including two terms as chair. Currently the president of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments and chair of the Grand Forks Credit Union Board of Directors, Russell thinks his experience helps him to be a good candidate to represent the issues of the large community in the riding.

“Large geography is no stranger to me and that's even one of the silver linings of COVID...We can deliver engaged consultation, interactions and decision making across geography that were historical a bit of a challenge for us,” Russell said.

“We’ve been to almost every community, so if we can do it in two weeks, we can certainly do it in four years and make sure we have good adequate presence and representation across that riding.”

The three main pillars Russell’s focusing on are environmental stewardship and climate action, focusing on small business recovery and a healthcare model that works for the area.

“Making sure we have a strong advocate for the distinction between what works in urban centres versus what we need here, on the ground for our communities in rural BC,” he added.

When the NDP first called the election, Russell said he was conflicted over whether it was the right time, but now he believes it’s better to get an action plan for recovery underway and continue moving forward with it then have it paused by an election later.

“We know COVID is not going anywhere anytime soon…We need to have the people of BC to decide who they want to put their trust to lead in BC for the next four years of recovery.”

Watch the full interview with Russell above.

Russell faces Liberal Petra Veintimilla, Conservative Darryl Seres and Wexit Arlyn Greig in the bid for Boundary-Similkameen votes.