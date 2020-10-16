164209
Penticton  

Meet Boundary-Similkameen's NDP MLA candidate

Meet your NDP candidate

- | Story: 313474

Casey Richardson

Castanet South Okanagan is conducting a brief "Meet your Candidate" interview with major MLA candidates from the Boundary-Similkameen riding. Watch for one each morning this week.

Roly Russell described himself as a champion and advocate for the community, focused on people over politics. 

“I’m willing to fight for people, even if that gets me in a little bit of trouble,” Russell said during a Zoom chat with Castanet on Thursday. 

“I decided to throw my hat in the provincial ring because I wanted to make more positive change for our rural riding.” 

He has served on the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary board since 2013, including two terms as chair. Currently the president of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments and chair of the Grand Forks Credit Union Board of Directors, Russell thinks his experience helps him to be a good candidate to represent the issues of the large community in the riding. 

“Large geography is no stranger to me and that's even one of the silver linings of COVID...We can deliver engaged consultation, interactions and decision making across geography that were historical a bit of a challenge for us,” Russell said.  

“We’ve been to almost every community, so if we can do it in two weeks, we can certainly do it in four years and make sure we have good adequate presence and representation across that riding.” 

The three main pillars Russell’s focusing on are environmental stewardship and climate action, focusing on small business recovery and a healthcare model that works for the area.

“Making sure we have a strong advocate for the distinction between what works in urban centres versus what we need here, on the ground for our communities in rural BC,” he added. 

When the NDP first called the election, Russell said he was conflicted over whether it was the right time, but now he believes it’s better to get an action plan for recovery underway and continue moving forward with it then have it paused by an election later. 

“We know COVID is not going anywhere anytime soon…We need to have the people of BC to decide who they want to put their trust to lead in BC for the next four years of recovery.” 

Watch the full interview with Russell above. 

Russell faces Liberal Petra Veintimilla, Conservative Darryl Seres and Wexit Arlyn Greig in the bid for Boundary-Similkameen votes.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4243853
#407, 457 West Avenue
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$529,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Fig
Fig Penticton SPCA >


163183


Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown keen to be first gay Bachelor following split with fiance

Showbiz
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has put his name forward for becoming the first gay Bachelor. The TV personality is a massive fan of...
Absolute Perfection
Galleries
The most satisfying gallery of the day.
Absolute Perfection (2)
Galleries
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Our house wasn’t a home while filming reality TV series’
Showbiz
Sharon Osbourne "understands" eldest daughter...
3-year-old’s reaction to eating salt and vinegar chips is all of us
Must Watch
“This is terrible! … I love it!”


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164311
162890