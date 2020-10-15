162805
Penticton  

RDOS hastening to dissuade Agricultural Land Reserve exclusion requests now that they are footing the bill

RDOS stuck with ALR bills

New rules mean the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be shouldering the cost of all Agricultural Land Reserve exclusion requests, prompting district staff to recommend the board to take steps to strongly dissuade the public from that option. 

As of Sept. 30 2020, private landowners are no longer able to make a direct application for exclusion. Instead, all those applications must first go through local government, with a $750 application fee, public hearing costs and supplemental reports all coming out of its coffers. 

CAO Bill Newell said he suspects the Agricultural Land Commission was getting tired of processing and approving applications only to have them then denied by local government at the final step.

"I think the ALC said you have to pay more attention to these applications before you send them on to us, because we’re wasting a lot of our time," Newell said at Thursday's board meeting. 

As a result, staff hope exclusions be the last resort tool in a landowner's arsenal. 

"What we’re proposing is we actively try to discourage private homeowners from making an application for exclusions," Newell explained.

Private landowners looking to exclude their lands from the ALR would be directed to submit an application to the ALC (i.e. non-farm use, non-adhering residential, subdivision, etc.) when required to authorize their proposal. 

"We would like to encourage applicants to make those types of applications and only consider an ALC exclusion when we’re doing an Official Community Plan update, and then entrench it in there because we’ve got policy statements in our OCP about agricultural land use," Newell explained. 

The board directed staff to initiate the amendment to the applicable bylaw to include such recommendations, which will be discussed again before adoption. 

