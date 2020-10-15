164209
Penticton  

Sentencing continues for man who pleaded guilty to four murders in Penticton

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313419

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue today for a man who pleaded guilty to four murders last year in Penticton.

John Brittain pleaded guilty Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna to three charges of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

The court heard the 69-year-old man killed Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019, shooting each of them multiple times.

Crown attorney Colin Forsyth said Brittain explained to a police interviewer that the victims, who were all neighbours, had been harassing his ex-wife for years.

First- and second-degree murder convictions carry automatic life sentences.

Parole eligibility for first-degree murder is set at 25 years, while it is between 10 and 25 years for second-degree murder.

