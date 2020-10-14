164156
Penticton  

Penticton Safeway employee tests positive for coronavirus

COVID-19 case at Safeway

An employee of Penticton’s Safeway has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a notice posted to the Sobey's corporate site, the last day the employee worked was October 9. 

The disclosure was made quietly online late October 13.

“We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety,” reads a statement on the company’s website. “Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation.”

The store is located at 1301 Main Street.

No other information was released.

