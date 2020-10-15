Meet Boundary-Similkameen's Conservative MLA candidate

Castanet South Okanagan is conducting a brief "Meet your Candidate" interview with major MLA candidates from the Boundary-Similkameen riding. Watch for one each morning this week.

Darryl Seres doesn't have experience as an elected politician, but according to him that's an advantage in his campaign to become the new MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, running with the BC Conservative Party.

"Frankly I think that it helps. I do not aspire to be a politician, I think there's a lot of people who are tired of politicians," Seres said during a Zoom chat with Castanet Wednesday.

"That's not to say that I don't have professional experience, I am the sitting vice president of the Conservative Party of BC. But Ii think people are looking for real candidates who support real representation."

Seres is an Osoyoos resident, a graduate student with experience in the non-profit world.

"I'm running because I believe that we need local representation, not parties that are beholden to special interest groups and other lobbies," Seres explained.

He pegs access to specialized health care as the most important issue facing Boundary-Similkameen constituents today.

"That includes mental health services, addictions services and also seniors care. I personally believe it's a big problem that the people that are working at these different care facilities often can't make enough working at one centre so they move around from centre to centre and that puts them at risk and it also puts the residents at risk. So I think one of the biggest issues is making sure the hardworking care staff can work at one facility," Seres said.

Since the Conservatives only have 19 candidates running in ridings across B.C., a Conservative government is not in the cards. Seres said he hopes for a minority government and that

"From a democratic standpoint, the minority government has worked out fairly well. Ideally, we would like to see a handful of Conservative candidates elected that could have sway and hold government along with another party ini a minority situation," Seres said.

"We would be willing to work with whoever wins, and if it is a minority we would certainly put forth our perspectives and our conditions. I think it would be a lot better for the people of the province to have a minority government supported by some Conservative candidates rather than the Green Party."

Seres thinks Conservative tenets are the right fit for Boundary-Similkameen.

"We really need to see proper representation for the rural and interior parts of the province. The main parties kind of dump all the money into cities. We need to make sure that rural and interior interests are held forth and I think as Conservatives, we see the value in the rural communities, the resource extraction community as well," Seres said.

"We really need to see the government step in and support where needed but to really take a step back and I think a smaller more focused government is what we need."

Watch the full interview with Seres above.

Seres faces Liberal Petra Veintimilla, NDP Roly Russell and Wexit Arlyn Greig in the bid for Boundary-Similkameen votes.