Families of Penticton mass killing victims speak on devastating impact

Hours after turning himself into the Penticton RCMP for murdering four Penticton residents, John Brittain acknowledged to police that he had “destroyed a lot of people's lives.” Some of those people spoke during Brittain's sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Brittain murdered mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandfathers, grandmothers, aunts and uncles on April 15, 2019, all over what the Crown described as “objectively petty” neighbour disputes the victims had had with Brittain's ex-wife.

During her victim impact statement, Rudy Winter's daughter Tanya Steele said when she saw the police helicopter flying above Penticton on the morning of April 15, and heard someone had been killed, she never could have imagined it had been her father.

“You took away my rock, you took away my sense of feeling safe, you took away my daddy,” Steele said. “The pain of that day will be with me forever. The pain of losing my daddy in such a violent way is unbearable at times.

“You acted with such hatred and violence that day, something that was completely opposite of how my dad's life was.”

Sarah Young, the daughter of Susan and Barry Wonch, said she had spoken to her mother just two hours before Susan was murdered, the worst day of her life.

“These were lovely, innocent senior citizens just enjoying their retirement,” Young said. “My parents were beautiful souls – kind, loving, generous, supportive. They were always there for this family and did whatever they could for us selflessly.”

Young says her own children now experience anxiety as a result of their grandparent's murder.

“My parents are no longer here to watch their beloved grandkids' dance recitals or soccer games ... They will never see them graduate, get married, start families. My mom always said she hoped she lived long enough to see what they would do, she couldn't wait. Now she will never know.”

Susan Wonch's brother Michael was one of the first people to discover the Wonch's bodies that morning. Due to the trauma he has suffered, the Crown said he was unable to speak about how the murders have impacted him, but his daughter Leslie Odin said it has devastated him and the entire family.

“My Auntie Sue was my dad's best friend and sister,” she said. “She cherished him and looked out for him his whole life. My dad will never be the same and there isn't a day that goes by that he doesn't think about her love.

“Nobody should have to go through the terror and helplessness that my dad endured, from the things he saw on that dreadful day ... his heart is forever broken.”

Shanno Kloet, another of the Wonch's nieces, said her own mother died from brain cancer in 2011.

“My aunt and uncle moved in with my parents to help take care of my mom in her dying days, that's the kind of people they were,” Kloet said, adding that her Auntie Sue “didn't miss a beat” when her mother died.

“She made sure she was there for us, the girls. She hosted all the dinners and made sure we came ... She was our mom too.

“Nana Sue was the only nana my daughter knew. My children are scared. In their world, people do get shot. Innocent people at that. The world is a scary place for them and they worry about things that kids should never have to worry about.”

Crown prosecutor Colin Forsyth also described the wide-reaching impact the murders had on Penticton at large, and on the small town's RCMP community.

“The resonating effects of the events still permeate the detachment today and several of the employees that had involvement have been not been able to come to work,” Forsyth said.

“The emotional impact on the investigators has been a consistent obstacle in the investigation and I'm told that as a result of these events, many continue to suffer chronically from the occupational stress injuries ... This is not just part of the job for the police.”

Brittain's sentencing hearing will continue Thursday.