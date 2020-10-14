164156
Penticton  

South Okanagan public transit will be free on election day

Free transit on voting day

If you need to use public transit to get to the polls on election day in the South Okanagan, your fee will be covered.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the City of Penticton and BC Transit are providing free transit service on October 24, 2020.

All of the scheduled routes in the South-Okanagan Similkameen Regional Transit System, detail about which can be found here, won't be charging all day. 

In Penticton, 19.1 per cent of voters have requested mail-in ballots while 13.6 per cent have done the same in Boundary-Simillkameen.

Elections BC recommends mail ballots be sent by Oct. 17 to ensure they arrive in time, after that in-person voting at your local electoral office is best. 

