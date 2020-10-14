South Okanagan public transit will be free on election day

Photo: Contributed

If you need to use public transit to get to the polls on election day in the South Okanagan, your fee will be covered.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the City of Penticton and BC Transit are providing free transit service on October 24, 2020.

All of the scheduled routes in the South-Okanagan Similkameen Regional Transit System, detail about which can be found here, won't be charging all day.

In Penticton, 19.1 per cent of voters have requested mail-in ballots while 13.6 per cent have done the same in Boundary-Simillkameen.

Elections BC recommends mail ballots be sent by Oct. 17 to ensure they arrive in time, after that in-person voting at your local electoral office is best.