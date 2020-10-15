Drive-in fundraiser created to help Penticton volunteer with terminal cancer fulfill final item on her bucket list

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton community is rallying together to help a longtime volunteer and charity worker with terminal cancer check off the last wish on her bucket list.

Sandie Schmidt volunteered at the hospice in Penticton, worked at the food bank and ran the community gardens, she hosted charity events and volunteered at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

“There's honestly tons and tons of work that she has done for the community of Chilliwack as well as Penticton,” Crystal Woodward, family member of Schmidt said. “She's terminally ill and just recently got diagnosed with cancer and so the last thing she wants to do is see the northern lights up in the Yukon before she goes.”

Her closest friends and family decided this fundraiser was something they needed to do to make her trip happen.

"She's been my second mom since I was a baby... I just really want her to see the northern lights before she goes. She's an amazing lady, she'll take the shirt off her back for anybody.”

Shcmidt has two sons, one who passed away when he was 18, and she also became a foster parent.

The drive-in fundraiser will feature the live band Uncorked and include a dinner at NautiDog Cafe on Saturday Oct. 17.

The 100 tickets for both dinner sets have sold out, but donations are welcome to help Schmidt fulfill her final dream.

Email Woodward at [email protected] to donate.