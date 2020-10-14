The Penticton Seniors Centre is hoping to see more of its members come back

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Seniors' Drop In Centre reopened on Tuesday, Oct. 13 after a lengthy pandemic-related closure, but to their surprise, they had about 200 fewer members than expected.

“So our memberships when we were forced to close in March was at 1216 people and so we did a membership drive and we got back about 580 [members],” Mignonne Wood, president of the Seniors' Drop In Centre Society said.

“We prepared our budget for next year based on 800 members, and we knew that we'd lose members because of COVID and some of our activities are not reopening at this time.”

But the centre hoped to see more return, especially with the weather turning colder and limiting outdoor activities.

“All our sources of income have withered, so when we put our proposed budget together we tried to be very realistic and we said 800 members we think is realistic, it's a loss of 400 members.”

They’re hoping to see another 200 to 220 people join so they will be able to meet the budget.

“It's not dire…I mean, long term if this goes on, you bet it will be a problem,” Wood said. “It is a worry but I just believe in this place so much.”

The usual financial boost for the centre comes from Bingo nights and lunch and dinner service, which aren't able to run currently.

“Our budget for next year is going to be very very tight.”

The centre is currently running limited activities, that are able to maintain social distancing and safety practices, including reducing room capacity. Members are asked to pay at the front desk, report in and pre register.

“Even though we are the drop-in centre, we are dropping the drop in for a little bit. You have to pre-register for the activities and there are limits on them.”

Attendees are also asked to wear masks throughout the building, but when in a room masks are optional if people can social distance. More activities will be opening in November and hopefully in the new year.

“People are absolutely delighted that we're back open, they really did miss us,” Wood added. “I hope our members will step up and rejoin, because it would be sad if we weren't here. It's not meant as a threat, it's meant as a reality.”

Basic hours for the drop in centre are running currently from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for members can be done at the front desk of the centre.