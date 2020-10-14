Pitch in to clean up the Penticton Channel after another busy floating season

Photo: Mike Biden Floating season is done on the Penticton Channel, and now it's time to clean up.

Cold weather means the end of another floating season on the Penticton Channel and the river is in the need of some TLC and cleanup.

This Sunday, Oct. 18, volunteers are needed for the Community River Channel Clean Up to gather garbage, recycling and debris from the river banks to be properly disposed of.

JCI Penticton, Royal Lepage West and Coyote Cruises are running the event with the help of the K’ul group, Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans, and HEK Yeah Media.

“This year we saw a 50 per cent increase in the number of channel floaters and over 80 per cent of floaters are non-Coyote customers. The sheer amount of garbage left from all floaters is overwhelming during the season, said Diana Stirling, partner with Coyote Cruises.

“It’s imperative we all work together to keep the channel waters and land clean. We greatly appreciate JCI taking the lead, with other community groups and businesses, to establish this as an annual community project.”

Volunteers are needed for physically distanced shift, with groups limited to 1-6 people with staggered start times throughout the afternoon.

Three check stations along the route will set volunteers up with equipment, assigned upon sign-up.

As a thank you to volunteers, all names will be entered in to a draw for gift cards to local businesses.

The organizers note that "safety protocols will be in place for the duration of this event including hand sanitization, physical distancing between families/teams and the use of masks at the check-in/out stations and whenever distancing between people cannot be maintained."

For more information and to sign up for a shift on Sunday afternoon, click here.