163427
164112
Penticton  

SpeakEasy cannabis gets approval to process its 60-acre outdoor cannabis crop on site

Mega-cannabis approved

- | Story: 313335

Canada's largest single outdoor cannabis crop harvest is now approved to be processed on site at Rock Creek BC's SpeakEasy Cannabis

The company has received an amendment to its license to allow 13,300 square feet of its 53,200 square foot new facility to be used for processing, with the further 39,000 square feet earmarked for flower production for an estimated 2,000 pounds of indoor craft cannabis a month. 

"The next chapter of SpeakEasy begins with this amendment. Demand for extracts, concentrates and value-added products have been steadily increasing in the market and we are in an excellent position to take part in a big way. With our outdoor harvest nearing completion, we will have a large supply of input material perfectly suited for extract and concentrate products that gives us a significant price advantage over others in the industry," founder Marc Geen said. 

This amendment means they are a step closer to being vertically integrated, which Geen said has always been the goal. 

The 13,300 square-foot processing facility will be used for extractions, concentrates and flower processing labs, occupying one of four floors of the complex. 

By processing the plant into extract material, the company says, the new substance, or finished product, will have an increased shelf life as concentrates are less subject to environmental conditions with the ability to stay shelf stable for a longer duration of time. 

Harvest is almost complete on SpeakEasy's 60-acre outdoor field. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

162647
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4284975
3404 Kingfisher Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
163766




Send us your News Tips!


162942


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >


163117


Jonah Hill and fiancee split, end engagement

Showbiz
Jonah Hill and fiancee Gianna Santos have reportedly split, ending their engagement. The news was first reported by People...
Barista brings the extra whipped cream
Must Watch
“I work at Starbucks and wanted to overdramatize a...
“Oh God, it’s Mom.”
Must Watch
Brothers Brad and Dallas Woodhouse get an unexpected call from...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your morning with a strong dose of random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163989
162890