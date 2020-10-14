SpeakEasy cannabis gets approval to process its 60-acre outdoor cannabis crop on site

Photo: Contributed

Canada's largest single outdoor cannabis crop harvest is now approved to be processed on site at Rock Creek BC's SpeakEasy Cannabis.

The company has received an amendment to its license to allow 13,300 square feet of its 53,200 square foot new facility to be used for processing, with the further 39,000 square feet earmarked for flower production for an estimated 2,000 pounds of indoor craft cannabis a month.

"The next chapter of SpeakEasy begins with this amendment. Demand for extracts, concentrates and value-added products have been steadily increasing in the market and we are in an excellent position to take part in a big way. With our outdoor harvest nearing completion, we will have a large supply of input material perfectly suited for extract and concentrate products that gives us a significant price advantage over others in the industry," founder Marc Geen said.

This amendment means they are a step closer to being vertically integrated, which Geen said has always been the goal.

The 13,300 square-foot processing facility will be used for extractions, concentrates and flower processing labs, occupying one of four floors of the complex.

By processing the plant into extract material, the company says, the new substance, or finished product, will have an increased shelf life as concentrates are less subject to environmental conditions with the ability to stay shelf stable for a longer duration of time.

Harvest is almost complete on SpeakEasy's 60-acre outdoor field.