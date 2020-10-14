Quadruple murderer killed to end feud between ex-wife and her neighbours

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.

After turning himself in at the Penticton RCMP station, John Brittain told police he murdered four of his ex-wife's neighbours because he believed they had been bullying her.

“I want to turn myself into police,” Brittain told a civilian at the front desk of the RCMP detachment at 11:18 a.m. on April 15, 2019. “I’m the guy who just shot four people.”

During Brittain's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Crown prosecutors laid out a timeline of the massacre that took place at two locations.

At 10:30 a.m., Brittain was at his home at 184 Lakeview St. when he noticed Rudi Winter, 71, doing maintenance work on irrigation at a friend’s house across street at 400 Heales.

He grabbed his .303 rifle and walked across the street, called out to Winter, whose back was turned, and shot him in the back as he turned. Brittain shot him three more times in the back while he was on the ground, with a final shot into the head.

Afterwards, he drove to the BMO bank on Main Street and withdrew $200 from an ATM before driving to his ex-wife Katherine Brittain’s home.

After taking a .357 magnum from his trunk, he knocked on the garage door of the home of Susan and Barry Wonch at 2400 Cornwall. They opened the garage, and Brittain walked inside and shot Barry and then Susan twice each—both second shots were to the head.

Brittain then walked next door to the home of Darlene Knippleberg, 75, at 2386 Cornwall. She opened the door and Brittain shot her once in the body and then in her head as she was on the ground.

When a passing motorist stopped after seeing Susan and Barry Wonch on the ground of the garage, Brittain told the motorist, “Move on. The police will take care of it.”

He then drove himself to the police station.

At that point, police were only aware of three victims, but Brittain told officers where to find Knippleberg’s body.

On the evening of April 15, Brittain provided two statements to RCMP, telling officers he specifically only wanted to kill the four victims and not anyone else.

He told police he did it to “stop those people from bothering Katherine.”

After years of hearing Katherine complain about being picked on by her neighbours, Brittain told police he “snapped” when he saw Rudi Winter across from his home and realized he had the means to stop the harassment.

The court heard the neighbourhood dispute between Katherine Brittain and her neighbours dated back years to when Rudi Winter cut down a tree in his yard.

In 2015 she made complaints to the city about the Winters and their property use, but they “were not resolved” to her satisfaction. In 2017, she made a complaint about Barry Wonch running a furniture business out of his garage without a business licence.

She also filed complaints about smoke from the Winters’ chimney coming onto her property, drainage from their property into hers and other alleged property violations.

Previous reports indicated that the City of Penticton found most of Katherine Brittain’s complaints unfounded. John Brittain previously worked at the City of Penticton as an engineer.

By April 2019, her relationship with her neighbours was very bad.

“I’ve destroyed a lot of people’s lives today ... I’m well aware of that ... there’s a lot of victims here, I’m not a victim,” John Brittain told police following his arrest, adding “I didn’t feel happy doing this.”

He emphasized to police that the murders were his decision and not his ex-wife’s.

The family of the victims was heard sobbing loudly as the details of the murders were read out.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

John Brittian has pleaded guilty to a quadruple murder in Penticton last year.

The 69-year-old entered a guilty plea to the second degree murder of Rudi Winter and first degree murder of Barry and Susan Wonch and Darelene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019.

“You understand that you may well spend the rest of your life incarcerated, without being able to apply for parole,” Justice Alison Beames asked Brittain after the charges were read.

“That is correct,” Brittain said.

A two-day sentencing hearing is now underway. There is no agreement between Crown and defense over parole eligibility, with the Crown seeking consecutive parole ineligibility on all counts.

Consecutive parole ineligibility would ensure Brittain serves each period of parole ineligibility one after another, not concurrently, and would guarantee he spends the rest of his life in prison.

Coverage of the sentencing hearing will continue throughout the day.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

A man accused in a shooting that left four people dead in Penticton is expected to plead guilty in Kelowna today.

A lawyer for 69-year-old John Brittain told a B.C. Supreme Court judge on Oct. 5 that his client intended to plead guilty to four indictments.

Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after the shooting in April last year.

Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg were all killed.

The RCMP said the shootings were targeted and the victims, who were neighbours of Brittain's ex-wife, knew one another.

A two-day sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Brittain, who is a former employee of the City of Penticton.

