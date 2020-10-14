John Brittian pleads guilty to quadruple murder, Crown seeking consecutive sentencing

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

John Brittian has pleaded guilty to a quadruple murder in Penticton last year.

The 69-year-old entered a guilty plea to the second degree murder of Rudi Winter and first degree murder of Barry and Susan Wonch and Darelene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019.

“You understand that you may well spend the rest of your life incarcerated, without being able to apply for parole,” Justice Alison Beames asked Brittain after the charges were read.

“That is correct,” Brittain said.

A two-day sentencing hearing is now underway. There is no agreement between Crown and defense over parole eligibility, with the Crown seeking consecutive parole ineligibility on all counts.

Consecutive parole ineligibility would ensure Brittain serves each period of parole ineligibility one after another, not concurrently, and would guarantee he spends the rest of him life in prison.

Coverage of the sentencing hearing will continue throughout the day.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

A man accused in a shooting that left four people dead in Penticton is expected to plead guilty in Kelowna today.

A lawyer for 69-year-old John Brittain told a B.C. Supreme Court judge on Oct. 5 that his client intended to plead guilty to four indictments.

Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after the shooting in April last year.

Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg were all killed.

The RCMP said the shootings were targeted and the victims, who were neighbours of Brittain's ex-wife, knew one another.

A two-day sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Brittain, who is a former employee of the City of Penticton.