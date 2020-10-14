164209
162388
Penticton  

Brittain expected to plead guilty today in Penticton killings

Guilty plea expected today

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313300

A man accused in a shooting that left four people dead in Penticton is expected to plead guilty in Kelowna today.

A lawyer for 69-year-old John Brittain told a B.C. Supreme Court judge on Oct. 5 that his client intended to plead guilty to four indictments.

Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after the shooting in April last year.

Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg were all killed.

The RCMP said the shootings were targeted and the victims, who were neighbours of Brittain's ex-wife, knew one another.

A two-day sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Brittain, who is a former employee of the City of Penticton.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4284975
3404 Kingfisher Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
163889




Send us your News Tips!


152096


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >


161500


“Oh God, it’s Mom.”

Must Watch
Brothers Brad and Dallas Woodhouse get an unexpected call from their mother during Washington Journal appearance.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your morning with a strong dose of random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Liam Neeson’s height cost him The Princess Bride role
Showbiz
Liam Neeson missed out on a role in cult family film The Princess...
When food becomes art
Galleries
Thankfully these people didn’t listen when told...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163259