Penticton  

Penticton seeking help with plan to become age-friendly

A city for all ages

The City of Penticton is launching an initiative to become more accessible and inclusive for people of all ages, including older adults, and seeking public help to do so.

Students, adults and businesses can submit photographs that help tell the story of Penticton as an age-friendly location, as part of steps to become an official provincially-recognized age-friendly community. 

“We want to invite all citizens, both young and old, to have some fun with this project as you explore your neighbourhood and tell us how our community can be even more friendly for all ages,” said social development specialist Adam Goodwin.

“We’re looking forward to hearing your suggestions and seeing your photographs about what an age-friendly community means to you.”

An age-friendly community is defined as a place where older adults can live active, socially engaged and independent lives. Submitted photographs can show examples of how Penticton is supportive for older adults – and what can be improved. The City is also working with School District 67 and a special advisory group on separate projects that also involve taking photographs to help tell the story about what “age-friendly” means to them.

"We may understand what age friendly means personally, but what does it mean for a whole community? This initiative can answer that question so I encourage everyone to get involved by contributing a photo,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an age-friendly community meets these eight key factors:

  • Outdoor spaces and public buildings are pleasant, clean, secure and physically accessible.
  • Public transportation is accessible and affordable.
  • Housing is affordable, appropriately located, well built, well designed/accessible and secure.
  • Opportunities exist for social participation in activities for people of all ages and cultures.
  • Older adults are treated with respect and are included in civic life.
  • There are opportunities for employment and volunteering.
  • Age-friendly information and communication is available.
  • Community support and health services are tailored to an older adult's needs.

Participants are asked to consider the WHO’s eight key elements while taking photographs.

Ideas and pictures can be posted on the City’s engagement platform at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca before Nov. 5. Also visit that webpage for more information about the program, including a video and fact sheets. 

