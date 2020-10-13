163146
Penticton  

Hear from Penticton candidates for MLA at live-streamed forum

Watch candidates forum live

Story: 313265

Pentictonites can hear from their four candidates for MLA tonight at 7 p.m., live streamed here on Castanet. 

Dan Ashton (Liberal), Toni Boot (NDP), Dan MacIntyre (Libertarian) and Ted Shumaker (Green) will answer questions from a media panel comprised of Castanet news director Chelsea Powrie and Penticton Herald editor Joe Fries at a forum at the Lakeside Resort, hosted by the Herald.

While normally these election forums draw in-person spectators, this year it will be live streamed only to comply with provincial health orders. 

The forum kicks off at 7 p.m. This story will be updated with the video link at that time. 

