Hear from Penticton candidates for MLA at live-streamed forum

Photo: Contributed Left to right: NDP Toni Boot, Libertarian Keith MacIntyre, Green Ted Shumaker and Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton.

Pentictonites can hear from their four candidates for MLA tonight at 7 p.m., live streamed here on Castanet.

Dan Ashton (Liberal), Toni Boot (NDP), Dan MacIntyre (Libertarian) and Ted Shumaker (Green) will answer questions from a media panel comprised of Castanet news director Chelsea Powrie and Penticton Herald editor Joe Fries at a forum at the Lakeside Resort, hosted by the Herald.

While normally these election forums draw in-person spectators, this year it will be live streamed only to comply with provincial health orders.

The forum kicks off at 7 p.m. This story will be updated with the video link at that time.