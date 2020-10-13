163146
Rare shooting violence in Osoyoos leads to arrest

One man shot, one arrested

An early morning shooting in Osoyoos has left one man in hospital recovering and another in custody after attempting to flee police. 

On Oct. 11 at 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8000 bloc of 70th Avenue in Osoyoos. 

Police heard that the shooter, 24-year-old local, and the victim, a 21-year-old also from the area, had an ongoing dispute. The 24-year-old allegedly entered the victim's residence and shot him, then fled on foot. 

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

"Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos," said Sgt. Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the RCMP in the South Okanagan.

"It is that rarity that had people talking and over the weekend police received several tips from the public, leading to the safe arrest of the suspect early Oct. 13 after he returned to his residence."

The arrest was a coordinated effort between the Osoyoos RCMP, Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services.

The man remains in custody to appear in court Wednesday. 

