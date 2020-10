Photo: District of Summerland Properties affected by power outage Tuesday in Summerland.

Residents and businesses in a wide swath of Summerland are experiencing a power outage, according to the District.

The outage began at approximately 10:45 a.m. Electrical crews are on site and making repairs.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to 250-494-0431.

In a Facebook post, the District of Summerland apologized for any inconvenience.