Penticton  

Summerland experienced widespread power outage

Widespread power outage

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Power has been restored for a majority of residents as of 12:15pm today, however; there are still 75 to 100 customers without power and it is anticipated that services will be restored by early evening.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Residents and businesses in a wide swath of Summerland are experiencing a power outage, according to the District. 

The outage began at approximately 10:45 a.m. Electrical crews are on site and making repairs. 

Any questions or concerns can be directed to 250-494-0431.

In a Facebook post, the District of Summerland apologized for any inconvenience.
 

