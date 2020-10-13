Summerland experienced widespread power outage

Photo: District of Summerland
Properties affected by power outage Tuesday in Summerland.
UPDATE: 4 p.m.
Power has been restored for a majority of residents as of 12:15pm today, however; there are still 75 to 100 customers without power and it is anticipated that services will be restored by early evening.
ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.
Residents and businesses in a wide swath of Summerland are experiencing a power outage, according to the District.
The outage began at approximately 10:45 a.m. Electrical crews are on site and making repairs.
Any questions or concerns can be directed to 250-494-0431.
In a Facebook post, the District of Summerland apologized for any inconvenience.