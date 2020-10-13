164209
Penticton  

Penticton daycare proceeding with caution after clients confirm a positive COVID-19 case in their family

COVID-19 at local daycare

A person associated with a Penticton daycare has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the centre's owners. 

Kristen Armstrong of Two Peas in a Pod Childcare Centre, located on Wiltse Boulevard, said Tuesday morning that she is waiting to hear from Interior Health on the matter, but that one of the families who utilizes the daycare reached out to her directly this weekend, wanting to do their due diligence in informing her of the positive test in their family. 

Armstrong and her business partner Janine Demkier then sent out a brief email to parents. informing them of the situation. 

They are asking anyone with any symptoms whatsoever to stay home. 

"If your child comes to daycare with even the slightest cough or runny nose they will be sent home until we get some more information," the email reads. 

They plan to update parents with more information once they hear next steps from Interior Health. 

"There's not very many people in the building today, and most of those who are are cleaning," Armstrong said Tuesday morning. 

