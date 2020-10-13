Some OK Falls residents reporting a slide above Eastside Rd

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Castanet has received reports of a slide high above Eastside Road between Penticton and Okanagan Falls, but it is unclear exactly where it occurred.

Some South Okanagan residents were shaken up Sunday afternoon by what felt like an earthquake, but is now believed to be a landslide high above Eastside Road south of Penticton.

Barry Bomford, who resides in the Peachcliff Estates area, says he heard the "fairly loud explosion" just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

"There was a loud, what sounded like an explosion, and in some areas in Okanagan Falls there was shaking. Everybody thought it was an earthquake, so we checked and it wasn't an earthquake."

Some residents on local Facebook community groups are reporting "the big boom" sounded more like an explosion or vehicle accident.

Others believed it was thunder, or an earthquake causing their houses to shake.

But according to Joyce Leeson Zak, the slide "looks like part of a cliff let go," but is not threatening any homes or structures. She said the slide is difficult to see from OK Falls and Skaha Estates without binoculars.

However, Okanagan Falls chief Rob Oliver said Monday he hasn't received any reports indicating or confirming a slide.

The Christie Mountain wildfire burned in the area during the summer.