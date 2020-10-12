South Okanagan family businesses reflect on multi-generation success and legacy

Photo: Contributed Tony and Barb Holler of Poplar Grove Winery.

"Four seasons of fun" is new a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

While there’s lots to be thankful for this long weekend, for two local businesses, one thing’s for certain: it’s family.

When Tony and his wife Barb Holler decided it was time to purchase their summer home in Penticton, they never imagined a winery would be far behind.

“You can never predict the future,” said Holler. “I had no idea I was going to (buy a winery)!”

And how it happened was like it was meant to be: Holler and Barb were next door neighbours to Ian and Gitta Sutherland, the previous owners of Poplar Grove Winery.

“They decided to sell the business (and) Barb and I were talking, and we were like, ‘You know what? We’ve got a good start here, they’re making fantastic wine. We’re going to buy the winery,’” Holler recalled.

Fast forward thirteen years and the couple not only own Poplar Grove Winery but Holler Estate Vineyard as well, and their four young sons made their way back to the Okanagan with their families to help run the business.

“It’s a natural evolution!” said Holler. “Everybody’s working. I’m in charge of the winery, Barb’s in charge of the vineyards, so each of us have two sons that we’re responsible for. And the goal for us is that this looks like a multigenerational business.”

And the Holler family isn’t the only South Okanagan multigenerational business thankful for their loved ones this long weekend: Annelise Simonsen of Creek and Gully Cider said she would run a business alongside family “again in a heartbeat.”

“It’s a mixture of both families,” she explained. “I own the company with my sister-in-law (Kaleigh Jorgensen) and my father. He runs the farm with the help of my brother and my partner.”

Simonsen’s mom, she said, is a fourth generation farmer in Naramata, making herself and her brother fifth generation.

And they pass along their family tradition through their cider, with their Century cider made from apples picked from the trees planted by Simonsen’s great-great-grandfather.

Like the Holler family, Creek and Gully’s inception seemed to fall into place: Simonsen was good friends with Jorgensen before she married into the family.

And just over a year later, Simonsen said working alongside her family on the daily is “mostly hilarious.”

“Pretty amazing, too,” she said. “I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Learn more at www.visitpenticton.com and on social @visitpenticton