The Town of Oliver will be discussing COVID-19 potential amendments to the election procedures bylaws

Photo: Casey Richardson

The Town of Oliver will be discussing whether to make amendments to it’s election procedure bylaw on Tuesday, preparing for by-election, or assent voting, during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Staff is recommending council bring forward amendments to Elections Procedures Bylaw 1376, that includes arrangements for mail-in ballots and additional voting opportunities, to a future meeting.

With the importance of being prepared to call by-elections, and assent voting, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing suggests the bill be looked over. Council will need to fill vacancies on Councils, and engage citizens over significant projects or borrowings.

A guidance document for conducting voting during COVID-19 has been prepared by the province of BC for local government use. Public Health Officer's health and safety measures (including physical distancing) and those set out by WorkSafeBC are also to be included.

Staff are also recommended this be updated as the local government is responsible for preparing its own general local elections and by-elections.

The 2021 election budget estimate has not been established, but costs for the 2018 election was $24,000 and the 20177 by election cost $10,908.

Council would also need to prepare for an anticipated increase in mail-in ballots for upcoming elections, estimated at $35 per ballot.

Staff has anticipated election hours to increase by 150 due to working on additional advertising and communications to residents, additional signage at polling stations (COVID-19 related) and need for personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies. Additional voting dates would also need to be added for citizens.

Oliver council will be discussing the Election Procedures Bylaw with adjustment for COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.