163427
164112
Penticton  

The Town of Oliver will be discussing COVID-19 potential amendments to the election procedures bylaws

Election updates needed

- | Story: 313092

The Town of Oliver will be discussing whether to make amendments to it’s election procedure bylaw on Tuesday, preparing for by-election, or assent voting, during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Staff is recommending council bring forward amendments to Elections Procedures Bylaw 1376, that includes arrangements for mail-in ballots and additional voting opportunities, to a future meeting.

With the importance of being prepared to call by-elections, and assent voting, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing suggests the bill be looked over. Council will need to fill vacancies on Councils, and engage citizens over significant projects or borrowings. 

A guidance document for conducting voting during COVID-19 has been prepared by the province of BC for local government use. Public Health Officer's health and safety measures (including physical distancing) and those set out by WorkSafeBC are also to be included. 

Staff are also recommended this be updated as the local government is responsible for preparing its own general local elections and by-elections.

The 2021 election budget estimate has not been established, but costs for the 2018 election was $24,000 and the 20177 by election cost $10,908. 

Council would also need to prepare for an anticipated increase in mail-in ballots for upcoming elections, estimated at $35 per ballot. 

Staff has anticipated election hours to increase by 150 due to working on additional advertising and communications to residents, additional signage at polling stations (COVID-19 related) and need for personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies. Additional voting dates would also need to be added for citizens.

Oliver council will be discussing the Election Procedures Bylaw with adjustment for COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

162679
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4260752
#217 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$498,888
more details
163292




Send us your News Tips!


160189


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Poof
Poof Penticton SPCA >


162982


Organization

Galleries
Some incredible organization.
Mick Fleetwood personally thanks TikTok star for making Dreams a streaming hit
Music
Mick Fleetwood surprised TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca after...
“Hi!”
Must Watch
Crying little girl stops to say something to the camera.
Daddy finally shaved
Must Watch
Little girl has a strong reaction to dad shaving his beard.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162850
162231