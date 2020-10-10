Penticton Vees earn sixth consecutive win against Vernon Vipers

Photo: Lisa Mazurek/

The Penticton Vees are keeping their winning streak alive in the Okanagan Cup with their sixth consecutive victory in a 4-1 defeat of the Vernon Vipers on Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

In just over a minute into the game, Jack Bar got the puck into the open goal, past the glove side of Vipers netminder Kobe Grant for his second Okanagan Cup goal and gave the Vees an early lead.

The second goal of the game came five minutes later with Devlin O’Brien getting his fourth Okanagan Cup goal past the blocker shoulder of the goalie.

Vernon Vipers came back in the second period of the game, where Kjell Kjemhus got a loose puck in net past Vee’s goalie Yaniv Perets.

The teams fought hard into the third period, maintaining the one goal lead for the Vees.

Then Ryan McGuire stole a pass at the bottom of the zone and got it into the Vipers end, and scored an empty goal for his first Okanagan Cup goal to give the Vees a 3-1 lead.

The Vipers kept their net empty trying to catch up, but Luc Wilson added an empty netter of his own near the end of the final period for his third Okanagan Cup goal.

The game finished with a 4-1 win for the Vees. Perets saved 28 of the 29 shots he faced in his fourth victory of the Okanagan Cup while Grant stopped 25 of the 27 shots thrown his way in his second loss of the tournament.

The Vees (6-0-0-0) return to the ice on Friday, Oct. 16 in the evening as they begin another weekend home-and-home set against the West Kelowna Warriors (3-2-0-1) at Royal LePage Place.

The game will be available with a FREE audio stream on mixlr.com/pentictonvees as well as live on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.