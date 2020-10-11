163832
Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a gentle cat ready to become your best friend

Gentle cat needs best friend

Casey Richardson

Malakai is described as a very loving, gentle soul of a cat looking for a best friend. 

“He is a cat that's brought in a typical situation that we see. Unfortunately he’d been hit by a few cars, he had some pretty major damage to his teeth,”  Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said. 

While he has faced a lot of hardships, Vets that have looked after 3-year-old Malakai have reassured Critteraid that he’s going to be a very healthy happy cat. 

“We’ve noticed a little magic in Malakai,” Byer said. “All he wants to be is your best friend.”

And Malakai is ready to find his forever home. 

“We’re amazed by how much he just loves to be loved.”

For more information on Mahogany and other adoptable cats, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]

