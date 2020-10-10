163832
Penticton  

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council and Unity House present their online exhibition, United in Art

Mental health art exhibit

- | Story: 313085

An online exhibit is going live on Oct. 14, presenting works from a collaboration between the Penticton & District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health Association’s Unity House Art Group. 

Launching at 1 p.m., the United in Art exhibit features paintings, pottery, bird houses, and chimes down by Unity house and their art group, which focuses on using the creative outlet for mental health clients to express themselves in a healthy and empowering way.

Unity House provides social, recreational and educational programs for  individuals living with a mental illness, including meals program, activities, mental health advocate and a volunteer program for clients.

For 60 years, the Penticton & District Community Arts Council has been providing arts, cultural programming and support for artists in the community. Unity House approached the council about a new project working together, highlighting the work done by the group.

Both groups hope to see this new launch become an annual event,  promoting the process of creating as a form of self care that everyone in the community can use. 

Some of the works featured online will not be available for sale, since they are part of the artist’s healing journey. But there are options available for purchase or prints  if you see something you would like to purchase or to have a print of they can be contacted regarding. 

To find out more about the Penticton & District Community Arts Council and to view the exhibition, visit their website. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163292
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4282679
104-445 All Star Court
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$234,900
more details
162352




Send us your News Tips!


163374


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Poof
Poof Penticton SPCA >


163118


Mick Fleetwood personally thanks TikTok star for making Dreams a streaming hit

Music
Mick Fleetwood surprised TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca after the social media star's viral video gave Fleetwood Mac's...
“Hi!”
Must Watch
Crying little girl stops to say something to the camera.
Daddy finally shaved
Must Watch
Little girl has a strong reaction to dad shaving his beard.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162603
162231