The Penticton & District Community Arts Council and Unity House present their online exhibition, United in Art

Photo: Contributed

An online exhibit is going live on Oct. 14, presenting works from a collaboration between the Penticton & District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health Association’s Unity House Art Group.

Launching at 1 p.m., the United in Art exhibit features paintings, pottery, bird houses, and chimes down by Unity house and their art group, which focuses on using the creative outlet for mental health clients to express themselves in a healthy and empowering way.

Unity House provides social, recreational and educational programs for individuals living with a mental illness, including meals program, activities, mental health advocate and a volunteer program for clients.

For 60 years, the Penticton & District Community Arts Council has been providing arts, cultural programming and support for artists in the community. Unity House approached the council about a new project working together, highlighting the work done by the group.

Both groups hope to see this new launch become an annual event, promoting the process of creating as a form of self care that everyone in the community can use.

Some of the works featured online will not be available for sale, since they are part of the artist’s healing journey. But there are options available for purchase or prints if you see something you would like to purchase or to have a print of they can be contacted regarding.

To find out more about the Penticton & District Community Arts Council and to view the exhibition, visit their website.