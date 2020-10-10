Penticton resident wins over $92,000 from Lotto 6/49 draw and surprises wife with the winnings

Photo: Contributed

After purchasing a lottery ticket from Hart Highway Husky in Prince George while on a work trip, a Penticton local didn’t realize he’d won until he saw online that a winning ticket came from that area.

Jerome Moore scanned his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! app right after, which confirmed his ticket had the right numbers.

Moore said he felt “extremely grateful” after realizing he won more than $92,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 26, 2020.

“The rest of my household, my wife and kids, were sleeping,” Moore said in a press release. “I wanted to surprise them and didn’t say anything. I had my wife scan the tickets on my Lotto! app and left the winning ticket for her to scan last. When she did, she was so excited she started to freak out.”

He plans to take his time with the winnings and put them towards house renovations.