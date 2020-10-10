163427
Penticton  

Penticton resident wins over $92,000 from Lotto 6/49 draw and surprises wife with the winnings

Big winnings surprise wife

- | Story: 313080

After purchasing a lottery ticket from Hart Highway Husky in Prince George while on a work trip, a Penticton local didn’t realize he’d won until he saw online that a winning ticket came from that area. 

Jerome Moore scanned his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! app right after, which confirmed his ticket had the right numbers.

Moore said he felt “extremely grateful” after realizing he won more than $92,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 26, 2020. 

“The rest of my household, my wife and kids, were sleeping,” Moore said in a press release. “I wanted to surprise them and didn’t say anything. I had my wife scan the tickets on my Lotto! app and left the winning ticket for her to scan last. When she did, she was so excited she started to freak out.”

He plans to take his time with the winnings and put them towards house renovations.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4271164
21 - 4700 Okanagan Avenue
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$400,000
more details
161351




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Poof
Poof Penticton SPCA >


163426


Mick Fleetwood personally thanks TikTok star for making Dreams a streaming hit

Music
Mick Fleetwood surprised TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca after the social media star's viral video gave Fleetwood Mac's...
“Hi!”
Must Watch
Crying little girl stops to say something to the camera.
Daddy finally shaved
Must Watch
Little girl has a strong reaction to dad shaving his beard.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162231