Penticton pair shares story of saving the life of a stranger

Photo: Contributed

A pair of Pentictonites are spreading the word about the importance of Naloxone kits and of stepping in to help a stranger, after a chance encounter led them to save a life this week.

On Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m., Mike Forster and Kristyn Trickey were driving past Bethel Church on Main Street, a common gathering point for street-entrenched individuals in town. Forster and Trickey run Keep the Cold Off Penticton, delivering food and warm clothes to the homeless, so they are familiar with the spot.

But this time, they noticed something awry. A woman appeared to have fallen down the steps and was face down, head on the concrete, legs up, not moving.

"I raced around the corner, drove a little bit like a madman because time is crucial, pulled up and right away went over," Forster said, explaining he and Trickey grabbed some of the spray Naloxone kits they keep in their truck.

Another man was already on scene, and they asked him to call 911.

"And then I went over and checked for a pulse which I couldn't find right away, that I could feel," Forster said. "I kind of took her down off the step, put her on her back and gave her a dose of the Naloxone spray right away and started CPR."

Trickey described the woman as completely grey with blue lips, not breathing or responding, as Forster got to work while waiting for the ambulance.

"It seems like it's forever when you're trying to save someone," Forster said, and Trickey added: "We really weren't too hopeful at the time it was going on, we didn't know how long she had been there, and even after she had been given thee Naloxone she still was not responsive at all even though her colour was getting better ... but we just figured let's keep doing what wee can do."

When first responders arrived they were able to get her breathing and her heart going again, after working on her for 20 more minutes, before taking her to hospital.

Forster and Trickey want the story to serve as an example of the right thing to do, despite stigmas around the homeless population in town.

"People are people. We're human beings, and when we see somebody in distress I think it's our duty to jump in and help no matter how we do that. Calling 911, or if you're trained and have a kit and can do that, all those minutes matter in saving someone's life," Forster said.

"We understand a lot of people necessarily don't feel that confident going into a situation like that, that they're going to know what to do, and really it's the first time we've been faced with a situation like that and I think it proved to me and to both of us that when it comes down to it, you just kind of do what you need to do when it presents," Trickey added.

"Maybe all you're able to do is call 911, still that act of doing it is still what could ultimately save that person's life."

Forster and Trickey's organization is heading into their busy season as temperatures begin to slowly drop. They say donations of coffee, water, snacks, granola bars, warm jackets and blankets are always appreciated and needed.

Find Keep the Cold Off Penticton on Facebook here or email them at [email protected] for inquiries about how to donate.