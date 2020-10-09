Man suffering mental health episode and wielding a knife safely apprehended by RCMP in Summerland

Photo: Contributed

A man experiencing a mental health crisis wielded a knife at a property in Summerland, before being safely apprehended by RCMP in Summerland.

On October 9, 2020 at 8:34 a.m., Summerland RCMP, supported by Penticton RCMP, responded to a report of a distraught man at a commercial property in the 15000-block of Logie Road.

Police were told that the 44-year-old man had been living on the property in his truck and camper, and was told in the morning he had to leave.

The man became upset, began causing a disturbance and threatened to harm himself with a knife.

Front line officers cordoned off the area, and utilized crisis-intervention and de-escalation tactics. As officers An RCMP crisis negotiator was there to support.

The specially trained negotiator spoke with the man at length, according to Sgt. Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the RCMP in the South Okanagan.

The man surrendered and was safely apprehended under the BC Mental Health Act.

He was immediately taken to hospital for a full medical assessment and care.