State of local emergency lifted for Creekside Road landside

Photo: Casey Richardson

Creekside Road residents are being taken off a state of local emergency, effective on Oct. 11.

The public advisory was put in place Aug. 9, after a landslide along Creekside Road crashed into another house.

Work will continue between the owners of impacted properties and the City on their long-term remedial action plans.

Restricted access to certain properties remain in place along Creekside Road and Heather Road.

For more information, contact Ken Kunka by emailing [email protected]