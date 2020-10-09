163427
Penticton  

State of local emergency lifted for Creekside Road landside

Landslide emergency lifted

Creekside Road residents are being taken off a state of local emergency, effective on Oct. 11.

The public advisory was put in place Aug. 9, after a landslide along Creekside Road crashed into another house. 

Work will continue between the owners of impacted properties and the City on their long-term remedial action plans. 

Restricted access to certain properties remain in place along Creekside Road and Heather Road.

For more information, contact Ken Kunka by emailing [email protected]

