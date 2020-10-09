A GoFundMe was started for help needed for a family whose 12-year-old son is sick

Photo: Contributed

A GoFundMe has been started for a South Okanagan mom in need of emergency support for her sick 12-year-old boy.

Trayce Bennett has high functioning autism, Crohn’s disease & colitis, and has recently been facing worsening health.

“Trayce has had issues from about three months old with his bowels,” Stacey Melara, long time friend of the family and GoFundMe organizer said. “He's been treated for his Crohn’s right now and he has to go back and forth to children's and then he unfortunately had this big huge emergency which led him to having a colostomy bag and recovery in Children's [Hospital] in Vancouver.”

Melara reconnected with the mom, Nicole Ramsay and her family recently, but the two have known each other for a long time.

“Her mom's dad was actually married to my great grandmother,” she said. “It just so happened that I moved to Keremeos and Nicole, Trayce and her other children were there as well in Cawston.”

When Melara saw how much work Ramsay was doing, raising her three children on her own and running her son down to Vancouver twice a month to be at the hospital, she knew she needed help.

“Her and her family have helped so many people, other people going through thing like this,” Melara said. “She was really struggling and I begged her for a long time, about three months, to let me please do a GoFundMe, you need the help, You're not able to do this alone, especially now when she realized he was going to need the bag and they only covered the basic supplies.”

Due to the amount of travelling back and forth from the children’s hospital during each month and the time spent there, Ramsay has been unable to work a regular full-time job this past year. Support from the children’s father has also stopped since losing his job due to the pandemic.

Vancouver hospital right now is the best option for the care of Trayce and moving along his recovery. According to Melara, while he’s been brought to Penticton, the team there feels it is best that he’s looked after in a hospital with better capabilities.

"He's so sick that they can't take the risk. So three months ago when they went to Children's and they sedated him for an MRI, we actually almost lost him.”

Trayce is still down in Vancouver, recovering from his surgery. Melara said he’s slowly getting back on his feet, but wanted her to focus on her son, rather than be worried about her financial responsibilities.

“It’s okay to ask for help once in a while,” she said.

Melara added that the family has been so overwhelmed by the kindness and grateful for the help and support. More information on the GoFundMe can be found here.