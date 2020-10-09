163832
Penticton  

Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos indian Band endorses Petra Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Chief endorses candidate

Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band has made his pick for the upcoming BC election. 

Louie has endorsed Petra Veintimilla, the BC Liberal candidate for Boundary-Similkameen. 

"I have been impressed by Petra and her commitment to her community, this region, and all its people. She has shown herself to be a thoughtful, hardworking, and dedicated Town Councillor, someone truly committed to the hard work of relationship building," Louie said in a statement. 

"It's time to engage a new generation of leaders and I am proud to endorse Petra: I have no doubt she will be a passionate and hardworking MLA who will work tirelessly for the best interests of all in this region.”

Veintimilla is vying for an open MLA spot in the riding left empty by retiring Linda Larson. She faces NDP challenger Roly Russell, Conservative candidate Darryl Seres and Wexit candidate Arlyn Greig.

