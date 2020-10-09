163961
Penticton  

The Penticton Fire Department is asking residents to armour homes against wildfire

Arm your home against fires

After a brush with a serious fire threat during the Christie Mountain wildfire, the Penticton Fire Department is asking Penticton residents to join in with FireSmart BC actions and learn how to armour their homes from wildfire. 

Fire Chief Larry Watkinson outlined that there are some simple steps residents can take under five minutes that will help them protect their homes. 

“We want champions in the community who will take this initiative to heart and help spread the word,” Watkinson said in a press release.

“Homes rarely burn down from wildfires. They burn down because of poor fire prevention management practices. We need homeowners to know about the risk of ember showers, which can travel up to two kilometres and ignite your home. By educating those within our community to remove debris around their homes, we can prevent the spread of wildfire.”

An easy resource for information is available with the FireSmart Begins at Home app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. The Fire Department is encouraging locals to use it as this is a simple tool that walks homeowners through a self-conducted home assessment. The app will help identify specific and simple actions for  your property to help reduce wildfire risks.

The FireSmart education campaign will be run by the Penticton Fire Department in the coming months, especially coming into next spring and warmer weather. Crews will be working throughout the season to conduct mitigation and fire prevention work within the wildland urban interface area.

This includes Sendero Canyon, Spiller Road, Juniper Drive and Riddle Road, with more in the works. 

The national initiative, FireSmart Canada, wants to help property owners living in/and or close to forested areas to be aware of the wildfire threat and offers ways to take action to make their homes and communities become FireSmart. Penticton is a part of this group, with a growing number of FireSmart communities.

Find more information, relevant checklists and helpful tips at penticton.ca/firesmart and firesmartbc.ca on how to protect your family and property from wildfire.

