Two horses now dead after animal hoarding incident in Princeton

Photo: Contributed Emaciated horses still fighting for their lives after being rescued by the BC SCPA, but costs are mounting.

The BC SPCA says work is ongoing to try and save more than two dozen emaciated horses rescued from a Princeton location last month, but sadly, two have died.

Forty-six puppies, 21 adult dogs, 27 horses and three cats were seized on Sept. 24 from an as-yet unidentified known animal hoarder. BC SPCA are handing files over to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

The animals have all been under veterinary care ever since. The horses, ranging in age, were found severely undernourished and two have not survived.

"It was all heartbreaking, but seeing how these animals were wasting away, has been the most heart wrenching," reads an update from the SPCA.

Full veterinary costs have not yet been tallied, but food, care and shelter alone is likely to exceed $20,000.

Anyone able to contribute any amount of money to their care can do so here.