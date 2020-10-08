Feature movie being shot in Penticton needs extras ASAP

Photo: Pixabay

If you have free time this afternoon and evening in Penticton and have always had dreams of being on the silver screen, now is your chance.

Feature film Change of Pace, starring Will and Grace actor Eric McCormack, needs last-minute extras for its shoot at the South Okanagan Events Centre Thursday.

Those interested can show up for check-in at the main entrance from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with filming going until 10 p.m. tonight.

The film is also in need of extras to play fans at the same location from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Filming times are not set, so all extras must be available for the entire day.

"Due to COVID-19 social distancing practices taking place we will be granting entry based on a first come basis. Please bring your masks if you have them," reads a statement from the production company.