Penticton  

Penticton puts out a call for an interested hotel developer

After the City of Penticton approved a development variance permit at Tuesday’s council meeting, they officially released a statement asking for new hotel proposals for the land.

Penticton is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for purchase of 903 Vernon Avenue, in the strict interest of building a premium business standard hotel with a minimum of 90 rooms.

“By issuing this EOI, we can formally explore the level of interest from developers in constructing and operating a hotel at this key location,” Blake Laven, director of development services said in the news release.

“We encourage all interested parties to submit proposals by October 29, 2020.”

Located next to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and the South Okanagan Events Centre, the site is around 1.5 acres in size and borders Westminster Avenue, Vernon Avenue and Alberni Street. 

The City added that they wish to see a deal struck and construction underway within the next 24 months. Contingency of the sale of the property will be dependent on the applicant achieving certain milestones and timelines to ensure the completion of the hotel occurs. 

“It’s no secret that Penticton has been wanting a new hotel constructed in this area for many years,” mayor John Vassilaki said.

“Business and tourist accommodation in close proximity to both the PTCC and SOEC carries many advantages, including the ability to attract bigger, multi-day events that typically prefer booking venues located alongside hotels. On behalf of Penticton City Council, we look forward to this process getting underway and seeing what’s possible.”

For further information and to review the complete EOI, visit the City’s website.

