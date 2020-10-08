The town of Oliver is working with locals and business owners to grow Oliver

Photo: Casey Richardson

The Town of Oliver has been working with business owners, residents, students, and other stakeholders over the past year to create a roadmap to improve the local economy.

Grow Oliver is now completed, moving forward with a local economic development strategy in place. In the finishing of the final draft in spring, COVID-19 responses were also brought into the recovery plan to help rebound losses to local businesses and jobs.

“The Grow Oliver strategy is a tool to encourage shopping local in our community” Martin Johansen, mayor of Oliver said in a news release.

“I encourage residents to get involved and participate, this is a great way to support independent businesses who are the backbone of our community’s economic stability, local businesses need our support more than ever”.

The committee is made up of representation from key businesses, planning groups and organizations who are interested in the town and community economic development. Oliver Tourism Association, Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, and the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce are included in the group.

Top identified priorities include a Shop Local campaign and building a resource community for people, entrepreneurs and businesses looking to start up and grow their business in Oliver in one place.

Currently the South Okanagan Chamber is identifying candidates for the Grow Oliver coordinator position.

“The Town’s plans mesh well with the priorities of our Chamber and we are thankful to be working together with the Committee and greater business community to deliver on the Grow Oliver economic development strategies. Making business support and development a priority is vital right now for all of us,” Greg Sol, president of the South Okanagan Chamber said.

The town is encouraging everyone to get involved in the Grow Oliver campaign and think local first.

For more information on the Town’s local economic development strategy can be found on the town website,