163832
160859
Penticton  

The United Way drive-thru breakfast has raised over $17,000 so far

Breakfasts bags at IGA

- | Story: 312859

Casey Richardson

UPDATED: 11:05 a.m.

The drive thru has ended and the total tally comes in at $17,588. About 200 goodie bags are still available by donation at the Pentiction and Summerland IGA.

ORIGINAL:10:37 a.m.

People were lining up early in Penticton to grab their goodie bags from the ninth annual Drive Thru Breakfast for the United Way on Thursday morning. 

Locals came through the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 6:30 a.m. until well past 9 a.m., and this year the safety protocols had contact tracing, hand sanitizer stations and a smaller number of volunteers, who were all masked up.

“It was a little more challenging this year,” Jude Brunt, manager of events and special project for United Way Southern Interior. “But we’re working it and doing everything really safely.”

“Everyone’s being really patient which is great and understanding that things are a little different this year.”

Brannigan Mosses, the marketing director for the Penticton Lakeside Resort had their teams work with Interior Health and Worksafe BC to make sure they could run the drive thru properly. 

“We knew that if we could do it, we just knew it was so important to be able to do it again and we went for it,” Mosses said.  “This year I didn't know what to expect. I thought that maybe people would be coming down a little bit later.”

“People were waiting before 6:15 a.m., eager to get in and we’ve had a steady flow since.”

The proceeds form the Drive-thru breakfast benefit around 20 programs throughout Penticton and the South Okanagan. 

“It’s really cool where we can see the dollars that are raised spent right back here in the community,” Mosses said. 

The organization has raised over $13,000 so far from the breakfast, but the counting will continue throughout the day. 

Brunt added “We’d love to get to our magical $25,000 thats our goal which we did last year. But we’re getting there.”

The drive thru breakfast has ended for this year, but United Way is always accepting donations on their website

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163498
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4285307
150 Dewdney Cres.
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$615,000
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!


163374


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mary
Mary Penticton SPCA >


162546


Girl cuts her own hair

Must Watch
Girl tries to cut her own hair and ruins it.
Annoying things
Galleries
A gallery full of things we could do without. Enjoy!
Annoying things (2)
Galleries
Justin Bieber teams with Crocs for limited edition line
Showbiz
Justin Bieber is collaborating with bosses at Crocs for a limited...
Cat listening to classical music
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162603
163836