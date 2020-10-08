The United Way drive-thru breakfast has raised over $17,000 so far

Casey Richardson

UPDATED: 11:05 a.m.

The drive thru has ended and the total tally comes in at $17,588. About 200 goodie bags are still available by donation at the Pentiction and Summerland IGA.

ORIGINAL:10:37 a.m.

People were lining up early in Penticton to grab their goodie bags from the ninth annual Drive Thru Breakfast for the United Way on Thursday morning.

Locals came through the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 6:30 a.m. until well past 9 a.m., and this year the safety protocols had contact tracing, hand sanitizer stations and a smaller number of volunteers, who were all masked up.

“It was a little more challenging this year,” Jude Brunt, manager of events and special project for United Way Southern Interior. “But we’re working it and doing everything really safely.”

“Everyone’s being really patient which is great and understanding that things are a little different this year.”

Brannigan Mosses, the marketing director for the Penticton Lakeside Resort had their teams work with Interior Health and Worksafe BC to make sure they could run the drive thru properly.

“We knew that if we could do it, we just knew it was so important to be able to do it again and we went for it,” Mosses said. “This year I didn't know what to expect. I thought that maybe people would be coming down a little bit later.”

“People were waiting before 6:15 a.m., eager to get in and we’ve had a steady flow since.”

The proceeds form the Drive-thru breakfast benefit around 20 programs throughout Penticton and the South Okanagan.

“It’s really cool where we can see the dollars that are raised spent right back here in the community,” Mosses said.

The organization has raised over $13,000 so far from the breakfast, but the counting will continue throughout the day.

Brunt added “We’d love to get to our magical $25,000 thats our goal which we did last year. But we’re getting there.”

The drive thru breakfast has ended for this year, but United Way is always accepting donations on their website.