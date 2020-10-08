Liquor board dinged Nest and Nectar for Sunday staff shots, giving alcohol to a minor

Photo: Pixabay

Penticton's Nest and Nectar got into a little hot water with the provincial liquor board over a boozy Sunday-shift tradition that saw alcohol in the hands of staffers on the job, including one who was underage.

A decision from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch dated May 19 describes "One o'clock Shots," a since-discontinued tradition at the restaurant at the tail end of the busy brunch service each Sunday.

Alcohol was provided for those of legal age, and minors usually enjoyed a non-alcoholic shot.

But on September 26, 2019, the mother of a 13-year-old employee called Penticton RCMP to report her son had been given alcohol. The boy also provided a recorded statement, describing his Sunday, Sept. 22 shift.

The unidentified boy recounted that he was on his break during "One o'clock Shots" and missed it. He said Nest and Nectar owner Randy Foster brought the shot to him, not telling him what it was and insisting he take it.

He said took a sip and "it burned his throat" so he knew it was alcoholic, and learned it was peach schnapps. He told his mother when he got home, who told police, who told the local liquor inspector.

Foster got a visit from that inspector on Oct. 3. He explained "One o'clock Shots" was a holdover tradition started by his ex-wife who no longer worked at the Nest and Nectar. He said the boy had asked him on Sept. 22 whether they would be doing the shots that day, to which he said yes.

In Foster's version of events, he noticed the tray of shots had only alcohol left so he went to make some without. In the meantime, he said, the boy took and began to sip one of the alcoholic shots before Foster told him it was the wrong one, telling him instead where to find the correct ones.

But the Branch noted some inconsistencies between that statement and screenshots of Facebook conversations between Foster and the boy's mother, in which Foster stated he had taken a shot glass to the boy in the office and told him it had a small amount of alcohol.

"The latter version of what took place with respect to the minor employee is more consistent with the statement that the minor employee gave to the police officer," the Branch decided.

The Nest and Nectar was issued a Notice of Enforcement Action in November 2019, and Foster submitted his own arguments in April 2020, saying he should be given only a warning, rather than a fine or liquor license suspension.

He explained that liquor sales made up a key part of revenue, and the restaurant had already suffered due to public comments from the boy's mother.

In the end, the Nest and Nectar's spotless previous record spoke volumes, and on May 19, 2020 the Branch imposed an eight day suspension for providing alcohol to a minor and allowing employees to drink at work, with no fine.

The suspension was to begin no sooner than May 22, 2020 and end no later than June 30, 2020. The Nest and Nectar was closed for rebranding at the time, opening for business as "The Nest" on June 2, 2020.

Foster declined a request for comment.