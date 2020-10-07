163888
Penticton  

The City of Penticton is asking for applications for eight positions open on the advisory committees

Call for advisory committee

The City of Penticton is asking for applications for advisory committee members. 

The Community Sustainability Advisory Committee (2 Vacancies), Economic Prosperity and Development Services Advisory Committee (3 Vacancies) and the Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee (3 Vacancies) are taking in considerations for candidates. 

The volunteer positions are running for the 2020-2022 term. 

A council committee application form is available on the city’s website or can be picked up at city hall reception for those wanting to apply. 

Applications need to be completed by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21and sent to [email protected]

More information on the positions can be found online www.penticton.ca/city-hall/councilcommittees or by visit emailing [email protected]

