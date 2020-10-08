Board game cafe in downtown Penticton bringing friendly competition with a side of treats

Casey Richardson

A new board game cafe in Penticton is serving up a lot more than just friendly competition.

Meeples and Milkshakes has been open for just two weeks, and is already hearing back positive reviews on their game selection and menu.

“It’s been really fun seeing people sitting at the tables here, playing games and enjoying themselves. Especially now since it’s been a while since people have been doing that kind of thing,” Jim Roepcke, co-owner of Meeples and Milkshakes said.

The first time Roepcke and his wife played at a cafe in Victoria, they knew they wanted to open up one themselves. After moving to Penticton, they noticed there wasn’t anything similar to the concept in town.

In 2014, they set up a board game meetup at Cowork Penticton, meeting twice monthly with locals who shared their love of games.

Since people were coming consistently to the board game days, it gave the Roepcke’s the confidence to really start their business venture.

“It’s been a long time, it’s been seven years since we moved here. But we’ve been talking about it pretty much the entire time,” Roepcke said.

“People have been saying we really appreciate that a place like this exists in Penticton now... Penticton needed a place like this, which I say ‘Exactly, that's why we wanted to do a place like this for so long.’”

A true family operation, Roepcke’s wife Cheryl, and his son Xavier work in the kitchen for the cafe, coming up with menu and treat ideas. However, the milkshakes are Roepcke’s domain.

“I’ve been kind of obsessed with making awesome milkshakes for like 25 years now,” he said.

Flavours like pumpkin spice, carrot cake, strawberry and oreo are on the menu. Roepcke’s favourite combination is a salted caramel peanut butter milkshake while playing a game of Terraforming Mars.

The hardest part for the board game cafe was deciding on a name. But a close friend told them from their long list of options that Meeples and Milkshakes was the right call.

A meeple is a figure used in a lot of modern board games nowadays according to Roepcke.

“It started probably 20 years ago with a game called Carcassonne and now you’ll find meeples in just about any board game that uses figures. And I think it's a short form for my people.”

The cafe also sells games in store and online, to take your favourites home. And it's making sure to keep open games safe for players.

While they can’t sanitize the games after use, they do quarantine the games before putting them back out for play. Sanitizers are on every table and plexiglass is set up to keep players safe.

Meeples and Milkshakes is open from Tuesday to Sunday and more information can be found on their website.