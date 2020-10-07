Penticton mayor rallies council to find room in budget for two more local RCMP officers

Photo: Contributed Mayor John Vassilaki led a call to budget for two new police officers in Penticton at council's Tuesday meeting.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki is tired of council giving what he calls "lip service" to public safety, putting forward a motion at Tuesday's meeting to include discussion of a possible two more RCMP officers and two more bylaw officers in the city's upcoming budget deliberations

"Most of us on city council assured the community during the last election that we would improve safety in the city of Penticton,” Vassilaki said. “It’s our responsibility to carry out exactly what we told our citizens we would do."

Two new police officers would likely not arrive until 2022, and the $360,000 price tag would come out of the 2021-2025 financial plan.

Vassilaki cited a recent report from Supt. Brian Hunter that indicated Penticton is short 20 officers based on their individual caseloads as compared to the rest of British Columbia.

"I'm asking for just 10 per cent of that," Vassilaki said.

Much of council was receptive, though wary of mounting costs in a year when the city is facing a $3.9 million or more deficit thanks to loss of funds during COVID-19.

"I don’t know how easily this will fit into our challenging budget year we have this year, I think I will support this although I don’t know that I feel we will be able to afford to bring it forward,” Coun. Frank Regehr said. “Some help is needed, somehow. The budget is going to be a challenge.”

Coun. Judy Sentes wondered aloud whether more RCMP officers are the answer to ongoing crime problems in Penticton, many of which stem from mental health and addictions issues.

"I think we have to put some pressure on Interior Health Authority to really work with our detachment here, whether they provide someone of mental health expertise to go with them … I just don’t think putting more RCMP officers in the same compromising situations is going to help," Sentes said.

Coun. Watt was supportive, pointing out that the cost would make up less than one per cent of the total budget.

"Quite frankly, the real culprit is probably our court system. But for what we’re looking at, I think to have a police force that isn’t out policing is crazy. Imagining that the people we’ve entrusted for our safety for the most past are sitting behind a desk because their paperwork load is [so high] is tragic,” Watt said.

As for Vassilaki's second request, pitching the hiring of two new bylaw officers, council was less receptive. The city bylaw department has already ballooned from four to 13 individuals in the last three years, and council had little appetite for more despite his arguments.

"What I would like to see is to have bylaw operating until 2 a.m. and work all through the weekend as well," Vassilaki said. "That’s when we have the most people complaining about neighbourhood parties and about people misbehaving, not necessarily criminal behaviour, on Saturday and Sundays."

The motion to include funds in the 2021 budget discussion for two additional RCMP members passed unanimously, while the motion to include the same for two new bylaw officers failed.

"I’m disappointed you guys. But that’s what they call democracy,” Vassilaki said with a chuckle after the vote.