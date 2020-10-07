Penticton council hopes to attract a hotel development near the Trade and Convention Centre

Photo: Contributed

Penticton council is hoping to lure a major hotel investor to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre neighbourhood through a development variance to a nearby city-owned lot.

The lot, located at 903 Vernon Avenue, is one and a half acres in size, used currently as overflow parking.

Sitting on the corner of Westminster Avenue and Alberni Street, right across from the PTCC though technically on the South Okanagan Events Centre complex, the lot set up isn’t working.

Donny van Dyk, chief administrative officer, explained that the property right now is “Considered underutilized in that we’re not attracting as many events and using it as often as we can. The main reason for this under utilization is the lack of an attached hotel.”

Even with the centre currently bringing in an estimated 11 million dollars in revenue in an average pre-pandemic year, staff believe it could be doing much stronger.

Management for the PTCC, Spectra, stated the need for a high amenity hotel connected to the centre. In their opinion, a minimum of 90 rooms is needed along with food and beverage offering to put a positive impact for the PTCC.

The city is in the process of supporting an issuance of an expression of interest on the subject lands to attract an investor for such a hotel.

A proposal from staff included an increase for the permitted lot coverage on the property from 40 per cent to 75 per cent and allow for up to 50 per cent of parking moved to a separate property.

Staff believe this is a reasonable request and recommended support for the variance, with speculation for no negative impacts on the neighbouring properties.

Opportunities for city approval on design and comments on proposed building will be available in future development.

“We have had words out a little bit and had some really interesting discussions with some hoteliers that are really high on Penticton,” van Dyk added.

“We have said for two years collectively that we want is a high quality hotel attached to the convention centre,” coun. Campbell Watt said.

The motion was carried unanimously by council.

“That's a new start for the city of Penticton, we’re going places,” mayor John Vassilaki said.