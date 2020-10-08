All-candidates forum featuring Penticton Herald and Castanet media panel coming live next

Photo: Contributed Left to right: NDP Toni Boot, Libertarian Keith MacIntyre, Green Ted Shumaker and Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton.

The Penticton Herald will be hosting an all-candidates forum for the Penticton riding on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the live-streamed panel available on Castanet.

Herald managing editor James Miller will serve as moderator for the panel, along with all questions coming from a select two-person media panel. Castanet’s own Penticton news director Chelsea Powrie will be on the panel along with Herald reporter Joe Fries.

The questions will be exclusively coming from the media panel, although the public is invited to email in suggestions.

The event will be taking place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort with social distancing measures in place. No audience will be in attendance.

Incumbent Liberal MLA Dan Ashton, NDP candidate Toni Boot, Libertarian candidate Keith MacIntyre and Green candidate Ted Shumaker will be answering questions from media and each other.

Each candidate will have a private podium, socially-distanced from one another and will be allowed six people maximum.

The media and production team will also be spaced away from one another.

Suggested questions for the candidates can be emailed to [email protected]