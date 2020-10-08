163832
Penticton  

All-candidates forum featuring Penticton Herald and Castanet media panel coming live next

Candidates forum coming

- | Story: 312737

The Penticton Herald will be hosting an all-candidates forum for the Penticton riding on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the live-streamed panel available on Castanet. 

Herald managing editor James Miller will serve as moderator for the panel, along with all questions coming from a select  two-person media panel. Castanet’s own Penticton news director Chelsea Powrie will be on the panel along with Herald reporter Joe Fries.

The questions will be exclusively coming from the media panel, although the public is invited to email in suggestions. 

The event will be taking place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort with social distancing measures in place. No audience will be in attendance.

Incumbent Liberal MLA Dan Ashton, NDP candidate Toni Boot, Libertarian candidate Keith MacIntyre and Green candidate Ted Shumaker will be answering questions from media and each other. 

Each candidate will have a private podium, socially-distanced from one another and will be allowed six people maximum. 

The media and production team will also be spaced away from one another.

Suggested questions for the candidates can be emailed to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163036
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4285307
150 Dewdney Cres.
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$615,000
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!


163616


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >


163282


Girl cuts her own hair

Must Watch
Girl tries to cut her own hair and ruins it.
Annoying things
Galleries
A gallery full of things we could do without. Enjoy!
Annoying things (2)
Galleries
Justin Bieber teams with Crocs for limited edition line
Showbiz
Justin Bieber is collaborating with bosses at Crocs for a limited...
Cat listening to classical music
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
162231