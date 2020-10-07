163888
Penticton  

Candidates forum for the Penticton riding asks public to submit questions

2 election forums, 1 day

- | Story: 312729

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual all-candidates forum for Penticton on Thursday and is inviting the public to ask questions. 

The Candidates Forum 2020 provincial election is also hosted by JCI Penticton and HEK Yeah Media. Incumbent Liberal MLA Dan Ashton, NDP candidate Toni Boot, Libertarian candidate Keith MacIntyre and Green candidate Ted Shumaker will be appearing for two separate forums that day. 

Pre-registration is required to virtually attend, and questions for the candidates are asked to be submitted ahead of time when registering or be sent to their email, [email protected] 

The first forum will be starting at 3 p.m., moderated by Nicole Clark the president of Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

The second forum will be starting at 7 p.m., moderated by Nicolette Rodriguez, the vice president for the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society. 

Viewers are welcome to register for both and can join either via Zoom or Facebook Live.

Registration for the live forums can be found on their website.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
163498




Send us your News Tips!


163239


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >


163183


Orlando Bloom: ‘Baby Daisy has mom Katy Perry’s perfect blue eyes’

Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter has the same "perfect blue eyes" as her mother Katy Perry. The Carnival Row actor...
Time for nostalgia
Galleries
Time for some ’90’s nostalgia.
Time for nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Jack Black in the tv advert for Pitfall
Must Watch
Jack Black (when he was a kid) in a tv commercial from 1982,
Pomeranian doesn’t approve of diet
Must Watch
Owner pranks Pomeranian… he is NOT happy about it.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160212
163836