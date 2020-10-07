Candidates forum for the Penticton riding asks public to submit questions

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual all-candidates forum for Penticton on Thursday and is inviting the public to ask questions.

The Candidates Forum 2020 provincial election is also hosted by JCI Penticton and HEK Yeah Media. Incumbent Liberal MLA Dan Ashton, NDP candidate Toni Boot, Libertarian candidate Keith MacIntyre and Green candidate Ted Shumaker will be appearing for two separate forums that day.

Pre-registration is required to virtually attend, and questions for the candidates are asked to be submitted ahead of time when registering or be sent to their email, [email protected]

The first forum will be starting at 3 p.m., moderated by Nicole Clark the president of Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

The second forum will be starting at 7 p.m., moderated by Nicolette Rodriguez, the vice president for the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society.

Viewers are welcome to register for both and can join either via Zoom or Facebook Live.

Registration for the live forums can be found on their website.