Penticton city council wary of approving temporary emergency shelter on Winnipeg Street

Photo: Google Maps Penticton council balked at the thought of a temporary BC Housing emergency shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street Tuesday.

Penticton city council members had major concerns about a proposed temporary emergency winter shelter on Winnipeg Street funded by BC Housing, citing ongoing problems at another BC Housing project in town.

Director of development services Blake Laven pitched the staff-approved plan at Tuesday's council meeting for 352 Winnipeg, the former home of Victory Church. BC Housing had proposed a six-month temporary lease for a 42-bed overflow shelter, to be operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.

“BC Housing has committed to fully resource this facility and ensure suitable integration into the neighbourhood,” Laven explained, which covers staffing, security and all other considerations.

But quickly, council members voiced their concerns and alarm, with many pointing to Compass House in the 1700 block of Main Street which has become infamous for problem residents and a thorn in the side of neighbours.

"With all due respect to BC Housing, Compass House is not what I would say is a good role model … The feedback I’m getting from that neighbourhood is that they are over it," said Coun. Katie Robinson.

"It’s like once bit, twice shy, and I think we’ve been bit pretty hard with some of the promises we’ve had from BC Housing about how these facilities are going to be run, what kind of staffing is going to be available and the security.”

She wanted specifics on numbers of staff and type of security that BC Housing was committing to, questions Laven did not have the answer to.

"BC housing has committed to us that they will give whatever resources needed right away … for whatever issues do come up," he said. "We feel this will be a bit of a valve to take the pressure off [Compass House]."

Laven added that the Winnipeg facility would be different from Compass House because the latter operates both supportive housing and a shelter on the same complex.

"It’s not a model that I think BC Housing would try again,” Laven said. “It just isn’t working for us, and I know PDSCL is trying to find ways to improve the situation. But they feel really confident they can operate [this shelter].”

Council wasn't convinced.

"I’m reluctant to approve this without guarantees that someone is going to be held accountable for what happens at that location," mayor John Vassilaki said.

"You don’t know the amount of phone calls I continuously get from neighbours [of Compass House], especially the seniors, that are getting broken into at all hours, they are terrorized."

Coun. Campbell Watt said his worry is adding more and more shelters is not solving the problem.

"There shouldn’t be overflow because when we allowed Compass House it was supposed to house everyone that needed it. We are continuously providing to the point where we’re bringing people in for our services," Watt said.

"Personally, I think we potentially made an error of the location of where Compass Court is, and there would potentially be an error here by putting this two blocks off Main Street ... We need to turn our current location into a success before we will open-armed look for a new one."

After discussion, council decided they needed to hear more from PDSCL about the specific plan for managing the shelter location before moving forward with any decision, directing staff to invite a PDSCL delegation to the next meeting.

"Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me," said Coun. Robinson. “So I hope they come with answers … I am going to have a lot of questions.”

The Winnipeg Street location is slated for an already-approved housing and office space development which was put on hold by the owner due to the pandemic, who is on board with the temporary BC Housing use and plans to resume development plans in the spring.