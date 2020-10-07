Pentictonites will be paying more for their utilities next year

Photo: Contributed

Most utility rates are going up in Penticton next year with the exception of electrical, translating to a roughly $150 hit to the pocketbook of the average resident.

Starting in 2021, water rates will climb seven per cent, sanitary sewer 23 per cent and storm sewer 34 per cent.

That means residential customers will spend approximately $12.32 more per month, the average commercial customer $87.29 more and the average industrial customer $339.39 more.

Faced with the steep increase, council voted to cancel an additional proposed one per cent increase in electrical fees out of the $18 million electrical reserve fund instead, approximately $416,000.

"We have reserves for a reason, for rainy days. Well if this isn't a rainy day I don’t know what is. $416,000 out of $18 million seems reasonable to me," said Coun. Katie Robinson.

The removal of that electrical hike will save the average household $1.27 per month, the average commercial customer $7.57 and the average industrial user $229.17.

The City faces a budget deficit estimated at $3.9 million this year due to significant losses incurred during the pandemic.