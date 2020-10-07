160621
Penticton  

Pentictonites will be paying more for their utilities next year

Utilities to spike in 2021

- | Story: 312670

Most utility rates are going up in Penticton next year with the exception of electrical, translating to a roughly $150 hit to the pocketbook of the average resident. 

Starting in 2021, water rates will climb seven per cent, sanitary sewer 23 per cent and storm sewer 34 per cent. 

That means residential customers will spend approximately $12.32 more per month, the average commercial customer $87.29 more and the average industrial customer $339.39 more. 

Faced with the steep increase, council voted to cancel an additional proposed one per cent increase in electrical fees out of the $18 million electrical reserve fund instead, approximately $416,000.

"We have reserves for a reason, for rainy days. Well if this isn't a rainy day I don’t know what is. $416,000 out of $18 million seems reasonable to me," said Coun. Katie Robinson. 

The removal of that electrical hike will save the average household $1.27 per month, the average commercial customer $7.57 and the average industrial user $229.17.

The City faces a budget deficit estimated at $3.9 million this year due to significant losses incurred during the pandemic. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161351
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4283459
2612 Applewood Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
161351




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >


162826


Meghan Trainor pregnant

Showbiz
Pop star Meghan Trainor is pregnant. The All About That Bass singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and...
Great Danes freaks out at cat’s Halloween costume
Must Watch
Jack the cat models his new Scooby Doo costume for Halloween.
LEGO world
Galleries
Check out these incredible LEGO creations,
LEGO world (2)
Galleries
Top golf
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
163836